News & Insights

Markets
CECO

Why Ceco Environmental Stock Is Soaring Today

August 08, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ: CECO) delivered a top-line beat in the quarter and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Investors are rallying to the environmental engineering company as a result, sending shares up more than 20% on Tuesday afternoon.

So what

Ceco is an engineering and consulting company focused on the environment, providing solutions to improve air and water quality and optimize emissions management as well as wastewater treatment to a broad range of industries, including energy and transportation.

It is a much-needed service, and Ceco is seeing strong demand. The company earned $0.15 per share in the second quarter, matching analyst expectations, on revenue that at $129.2 million came in about $12 million ahead of expectations.

Orders hit $162.9 million in the quarter, up 44% year over year, leaving the company with a backlog of $391 million in future business at quarter's end. That's a book-to-bill of 1.26, meaning the company is taking in significantly more future business than what it is doing today.

"Our second-quarter results continue to demonstrate the sustainable growth programs and market leadership positions we have been steadily building over the past few years, and bolsters our position as we enter the back half of the year," CEO Todd Gleason said in a statement. "I am pleased that we set new records across a broad set of core financial metrics, which were driven by great execution from our entire team."

Now what

Ceco now expects to generate full-year 2023 sales of $500 million to $525 million, well above the previous guidance for $460 million to $485 million in sales and Wall Street's $487 million consensus estimate. At the midpoint, that would represent 21% growth from a year ago.

Similarly, Ceco said it should generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $50 million and $55 million for the year, which would mark 25% growth.

Investors are understandably excited about the boost, and it is good to see profitability growing at a higher rate than revenue.

Shares of Ceco are up nearly 80% over the past year, and trading at nearly 30 times earnings, it is not inexpensive for an industrial company. But Ceco is on a trajectory that would allow it to grow into that multiple, and investors are understandably excited about that path.

10 stocks we like better than CECO Environmental
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CECO Environmental wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CECO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.