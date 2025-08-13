Why Cava Stock Tumbled Today

Key Points Cava's same-store sales slowed to just 2.1% in the second quarter.

The company also cut its same-store sales guidance for the year to 4%-6%.

Management is still targeting at least 1,000 stores by 2032.

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

Shares of Cava (NYSE: CAVA) were taking a dive today after the fast-casual chain posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 10:35 a.m. ET, the stock is down 16.7% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Cava's momentum slows

The chain has delivered mostly blockbuster results since its 2023 IPO, but Cava's growth significantly slowed in the second quarter as same-store sales rose just 2.1%. The weak comparable sales growth comes at a time when much of the restaurant industry is struggling, as discretionary spending has pulled back due to fears around trade tensions.

Overall revenue was up 20.3% to $278.2 million thanks to a steady flow of new restaurant openings, but that missed the consensus at $285.2 million.

Average unit volume improved from $2.7 million to $2.9 million, a positive sign for the overall growth in the business, and restaurant-level profit margin was strong at 26.3%, down slightly from 26.5% in the quarter a year ago.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share improved from $0.14 to $0.16, which beat expectations at $0.13.

CEO Brett Schulman said, "During the second quarter of 2025, we continued to grow market share and firmly establish our category-defining leadership position."

What's next for Cava

Looking ahead, Cava also disappointed the market by cutting its guidance for the full year.

The company now sees same-store sales growth of 4%-6%, down from a previous range of 6%-8%. However, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance remained the same at $152 million-$159 million.

Overall, the sell-off shouldn't be surprising due to the slowdown in sales and the guidance cut. However, the long-term outlook is still promising for Cava, as it expects to grow from around 400 restaurants currently to more than 1,000 by 2032. While the slowdown could last more than a quarter, it's not a reason for long-term investors to sell the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cava Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Cava Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cava Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Cava Group. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.