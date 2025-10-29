Markets
Why Caterpillar Stock Jumped to Record High Today

October 29, 2025 — 06:31 pm EDT

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) climbed more than 11% on Wednesday after the construction and power equipment giant said the artificial intelligence (AI) boom was boosting its sales and profits.

AI is powering Caterpillar's growth

Caterpillar's sales rose by 10% to $17.6 billion in the third quarter. The gains were driven by a 33% surge in power-generation revenue, which benefited from strong sales of reciprocating engines used by AI data centers.

Still, Caterpillar's profits took a bit of a hit due in part to the negative impact of tariffs. Its adjusted operating margin declined to 17.5% from 20% in Q3 of 2024. The construction equipment maker's adjusted earnings per share, in turn, decreased to $4.95 from $5.17 in the prior-year period. However, that was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $4.52.

Moreover, Caterpillar continues to crank out cash. The company generated $3.2 billion in free cash flow in Q3. That allowed Caterpillar to reward its shareholders with roughly $700 million in dividends and $400 million in stock buybacks.

A record backlog bodes well for future growth

Better still, Caterpillar's order backlog grew by $2.4 billion from Q2 -- and by a total of $11.2 billion from 2024's Q3 -- to a record $39.8 billion.

"Our team's continued discipline in a dynamic environment, coupled with a growing backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth," CEO Joe Creed said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

