Why Caterpillar Stock Jumped to Record High Today

Key Points

Data centers are being built at a rapid clip.

The construction leader is well positioned to profit.

10 stocks we like better than Caterpillar ›

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) climbed more than 11% on Wednesday after the construction and power equipment giant said the artificial intelligence (AI) boom was boosting its sales and profits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AI is powering Caterpillar's growth

Caterpillar's sales rose by 10% to $17.6 billion in the third quarter. The gains were driven by a 33% surge in power-generation revenue, which benefited from strong sales of reciprocating engines used by AI data centers.

Still, Caterpillar's profits took a bit of a hit due in part to the negative impact of tariffs. Its adjusted operating margin declined to 17.5% from 20% in Q3 of 2024. The construction equipment maker's adjusted earnings per share, in turn, decreased to $4.95 from $5.17 in the prior-year period. However, that was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $4.52.

Moreover, Caterpillar continues to crank out cash. The company generated $3.2 billion in free cash flow in Q3. That allowed Caterpillar to reward its shareholders with roughly $700 million in dividends and $400 million in stock buybacks.

A record backlog bodes well for future growth

Better still, Caterpillar's order backlog grew by $2.4 billion from Q2 -- and by a total of $11.2 billion from 2024's Q3 -- to a record $39.8 billion.

"Our team's continued discipline in a dynamic environment, coupled with a growing backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth," CEO Joe Creed said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Caterpillar right now?

Before you buy stock in Caterpillar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Caterpillar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.