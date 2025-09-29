Why Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Caterpillar (CAT) was up +1.26% at $471.61. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 11.15% outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Caterpillar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.56, down 11.8% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.7 billion, showing a 3.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.91 per share and a revenue of $64.76 billion, indicating changes of -18.22% and -0.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Caterpillar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.83% downward. Right now, Caterpillar possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.21.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

