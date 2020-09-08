Markets
CPRX

Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Crashed in August

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of the rare-disease drugmaker Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell by a staggering 23.7% during the month of August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Catalyst's shares hit the skids last month following a negative late-stage readout for its flagship drug, Firdapse, as a treatment for muscle-specific kinase myasthenia gravis (also known as MuSK-positive myasthenia gravis). MuSK-positive myasthenia gravis is a debilitating neuromuscular disorder with few viable treatment options. 

Unfortunately, this latest failure is the drug's second major miss in the clinic in less than a year. In 2019, Firdapse also flopped in a late-stage trial for another neuromuscular disorder known as congenital myasthenic syndrome. Taken together, these two lost indications were worth upwards of $400 million in annual sales for Catalyst's one and only approved product. 

A businessman with a laptop folded over his head, while holding a sign that reads help in all capital letters.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Not that long ago, Wall Street and retail investors alike flocked to this small-cap biopharma stock in the hopes that Firdapse could one day achieve peak annual sales in the area of $700 million to $1 billion. With two of the drug's most lucrative indications now off the table, however, Catalyst's shares have seemingly lost a good bit of their luster. Underscoring this point, the drugmaker's shares have now fallen by close to 60% relative to their 52-week high. 

Now what

Can Catalyst bounce back? While it might be tempting to buy this beaten-down biotech stock after this rapid and rather sharp decline, it's probably a better idea to watch this story unfold from the safety of the sidelines. Firdapse's once-promising growth story hasn't exactly gone according to plan, after all. 

10 stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular