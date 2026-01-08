Why Is Casey's (CASY) Up 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Casey's General Stores (CASY). Shares have added about 7.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Casey's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CASY Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Rise Y/Y, FY26 View Up

Casey's reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missed the same. Both metrics increased year over year. The company delivered a strong fiscal second quarter, highlighted by solid sales and traffic growth across the entire store. Inside same-store sales maintained significant momentum, as the company’s prepared foods offering and value proposition continued to resonate with guests. On the fuel side, the company achieved same-store gallon growth while expanding fuel margin. As a result, Casey's updated its fiscal 2026 outlook.



CASY, one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, posted quarterly earnings of $5.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92. This represents a 14% increase from $4.85 in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported total revenues of $4,506.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,553 million. The metric increased 14.2% from $3,946.8 million in the year-ago period.



Total inside sales jumped 13% year over year to $1.66 billion in the quarter. Inside same-store sales increased 3.3% compared with a 4% rise in the year-ago period. This growth was driven by the strong performance in the prepared food and dispensed beverage segment, including whole pizzas and hot sandwiches, as well as robust sales of non-alcoholic beverages in the grocery and general merchandise category.

Insight Into CASY’s Margins & Expenses Performance

Gross profit rose to $1.12 billion, up 17% year over year. The gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 24.9%.



The total inside gross profit increased 13.5% year over year to $703.4 million. Meanwhile, the inside margin was 42.4%, up about 20 basis points from the prior-year period, driven by a more favorable product mix.



EBITDA increased 17.5% year over year to $410.1 million in the quarter under discussion, driven by higher inside and fuel gross profit. This was partially offset by increased operating expenses, mainly from operating additional stores. The EBITDA margin also expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.1%.



The company witnessed a rise of 16.7% in operating expenses to $711.6 million. This increase was primarily due to operating 236 additional stores compared with the prior-year period, which accounted for 10.5% of the rise. Same-store employee expenses accounted for roughly 2% of the increase, driven by higher labor rates, while same-store labor hours remained unchanged. Nearly 1% of the increase was due to higher accrued variable incentive compensation tied to strong financial performance.

Decoding CASY’s Segmental Performance

Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage sales rose 12% year over year to $467.8 million. Same-store sales increased 4.8% compared with 5.2% in the year-ago quarter. The Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage margin declined 10 bps to 58.6% from 58.7% in the prior-year period.



Grocery & General Merchandise sales increased 13.4% to $1.19 billion in the quarter. Same-store sales advanced 2.7% compared with 3.6% in the year-ago quarter. The Grocery & General Merchandise margin expanded 40 bps to 36% from 35.6% in the prior-year period.



We note that Fuel sales increased 11.3% year over year to $2.69 billion in the quarter. Fuel gallons sold jumped 16.8% to 906.7 million, benefiting from operating more stores and a 0.8% rise in same-store gallons. The fuel margin improved slightly to 41.6 cents per gallon from 40.2 cents in the prior-year period.

CASY’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt & Equity Overview

Casey's, which operated 2,921 stores as of Oct. 31, 2025, ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $492 million, long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities) of $2.35 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $3.81 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $31 million of shares and has around $233 million remaining under its current buyback authorization.



In December 2025, the management declared a quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share, payable on Feb. 13, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Feb. 1. This continues the company’s long-standing track record of dividend payments.

Sneak Peek Into CASY’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026, management expects EBITDA growth of 15-17% as compared with the previously mentioned 10-12%. Notably, the company reported 13.3% in fiscal 2025. It anticipates total operating expenses to increase 8-10%. The purchase of property and equipment is expected to be $600 million.



Casey's expects inside same-store sales to increase 3-4% compared with the prior mentioned 2-5% growth. The Inside margin is expected to be 41-42% compared with the prior stated 41%. The Inside margin was 41.5% in fiscal 2025. Management foresees same-store fuel gallons sold between negative 1% and positive 1%. The company anticipates opening 80 stores in fiscal 2026, through a mix of M&A and store construction, bringing the three-year total to 500 stores.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 8.32% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Casey's has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Casey's has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

