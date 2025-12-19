Why Carnival Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

The cruise industry is alive and well.

After years of turbulence, management sees calmer seas ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival Corp. ›

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) climbed on Friday after the cruise line announced record earnings and issued an upbeat forecast for the year ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Carnival's profits are soaring

Carnival's fourth-quarter revenue rose 7% year over year to $6.3 billion. The company's net yields -- a key indicator of pricing power that subtracts certain variable costs from revenue per available passenger cruise day -- improved by 5.4% on a constant currency basis to $200.84.

These gains, combined with Carnival's cost-control initiatives, helped to drive its adjusted net income higher by a whopping 140% to $454 million, or $0.34 per share. That bested Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.25.

For the full year, Carnival's adjusted net income surged by more than 60% to $3.1 billion.

"The momentum is carrying into 2026, which is shaping up to surpass even these remarkable results with another year of double-digit earnings growth and return on invested capital expected to exceed 13.5%, closing in on our 20-year high," CEO Josh Weinstein said in a press release.

Carnival is reinstating its dividend

Carnival has used some of its free cash flow to pay down over $10 billion of debt in less than three years. Now with lower leverage ratios and a stronger balance sheet, the cruise ship leader decided the time was right to begin returning capital to shareholders.

Carnival's board of directors approved the reinstatement of its quarterly cash dividend at an initial rate of $0.15 per share payable on Feb. 27.

"This decision highlights confidence in our future performance and continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders," CFO David Bernstein said.

Should you buy stock in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carnival Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.