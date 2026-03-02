Why Carnival Corporation Stock Sank Today

Key Points

Conflict in the Middle East is driving oil prices higher.

It's also disrupting travel patterns for passengers booked on cruises.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival Corp. ›

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock tumbled 10.7% through 9:55 a.m. ET Monday after war broke out in the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

There are at least two reasons why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Closing the Strait of Hormuz

The first reason is that Iran responded to attacks by Israel and the United States by announcing it will "close" the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, through which one-fifth of global oil supplies travel by ship.

Although some traffic is still moving through the Strait, the passage has become perilous, and insurance rates on oil tankers are rising as much as 50%. Combined with near-term pressure on oil supplies (Oilprice.com reports Hormuz traffic is down 70%), this is pushing up the cost of oil that cruise ships burn for fuel.

WTI crude futures are up 6.6% today at $71.42 per barrel, while Brent crude is rising 7.8% to $78.58. Reports from JPMorgan predict prices could hit $120 per barrel, roughly double what oil cost Friday.

Travel disrupted

The second reason cruise stocks are suffering is a disruption in travel plans, as Middle East travel becomes more hazardous. This affects not just cruise companies' ports of call, but also air flights that get passengers to and from their cruise ships.

Airlines are understandably nervous about flying into a combat zone, and are canceling flights throughout the Mideast. Key airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha are closed or nearly so, and "tens of thousands" of passengers who had planned connecting flights in the region are stranded around the world.

What it means for Carnival

I suspect investors are overreacting today. Although the company is likely to lose revenue short term, things will turn around for Carnival eventually. A 10% sell-off today seems extreme.

Should you buy stock in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carnival Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.