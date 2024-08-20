Why Carnival (CCL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Carnival (CCL) reached $15.32, with a -1.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 15.31% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Carnival in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.8 billion, up 13.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% upward. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Carnival is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.6, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.