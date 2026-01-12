Why CarMax Stock Slipped 53% In 2025

Key Points

CarMax is losing market share to competitors like Carvana.

Its CEO stepped down in December.

The stock looks cheap, but more trouble may be ahead.

10 stocks we like better than CarMax ›

Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) fell a whopping 53% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The national used car retailer that helps people easily buy and sell cars is facing a tough market at the moment, with sales declining across the board in 2025. At the same time, competitor Carvana is growing like gangbusters.

Here's why CarMax stock fell in 2025, and whether shares are a buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Losing market share to competitive threats

CarMax operates used car lots where individuals and wholesalers can buy and sell vehicles. Using national scale and no-haggle buying and selling, the company pitches itself as a better used car buying or selling process compared to the typical dealership. This has enabled it to gain significant scale in the United States.

In 2025, momentum for the business began to fade. In the third quarter -- which was reported in late December -- CarMax's total revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $5.8 billion. Through the first nine months of this fiscal year, sales were down 2%. It is seeing declining volume, sales, and profit margins, which is a recipe for a stock price disaster.

At the same time, its competitor Carvana is gobbling up market share, posting a 44% increase in units sold last quarter. This is a direct threat to CarMax and should concern shareholders. The Board of Directors was clearly concerned, with CarMax CEO Bill Nash stepping down from his position in early December. This added even more fear for investors.

Time to buy the dip?

After falling significantly in 2025, CarMax stock now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15, which appears to be a relatively low valuation.

Before any investor buys into the stock, they need to ask whether CarMax will stabilize its market share that it is losing to Carvana. CarMax has a lot of fixed costs, meaning it needs to drive a certain level of unit volume through each of its car lots in order to generate a profit. Margins are moving in the wrong direction with unit volumes declining throughout 2025.

If CarMax can regain its momentum and stabilize its profit margin, the stock is likely to do well from here. But if Carvana and other competitors keep eating its lunch, the stock will likely languish even further.

Should you buy stock in CarMax right now?

Before you buy stock in CarMax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CarMax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.