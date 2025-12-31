Why Cardano Plunged Another 5% Today, To End the Year Down More than 60%

Key Points

Cardano's status as a go-to layer-1 network with some impressive catalysts remains a story to watch heading into 2026.

That said, investors appear to be hitting the ask, as what appears to be a broad rotation out of risk assets continues into year end.

Here's what to make of Cardano's year, and where this token could be headed in 2026 and beyond.

As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is the biggest decliner among the top-10 cryptocurrencies in the market. Down 5% over the past 24 hours, Cardano is set to end the year more than 60% below where it started. That's a significant move for investors who have remained loyal to an otherwise world-class technological network.

Let's dive into what's driving today's move in Cardano.

Why Cardano is sputtering into year-end

On the last trading day of the year, many investors embark on a journey to refine their portfolios and reallocate funds toward asset classes they perceive as too volatile or not aligning with their risk tolerance. As such, it appears that many top tokens are experiencing selling pressure amid this ongoing rotation.

That said, Cardano was one token I thought would perform better than it has this year. There were some bright spots, with this token experiencing several surges following news that its network would undertake its most considerable infrastructure upgrade in history, as well as the launch of its privacy-focused side chain, Midnight.

However, traders continue to acknowledge that Cardano's technicals remain weak, and the project's fundamentals, as well as its active user base and wallet count, haven't grown to the degree many expected. The reality is that crypto networks like Cardano need to see consistent growth for token holders to receive a material benefit. Thus, we'll have to see what changes come in 2026, and if Cardano will become the leading layer-1 network many investors have been hoping to see.

I'm of the view that Cardano's behind-the-scenes catalysts remain strong, and this is one project I'd expect to see bounce in 2026, if this risk-on rally can continue. That's a big if, but for those looking to capture outsize upside with a small potential bet, this may be a token to consider at a 60% discount to last year's prices.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.