Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

What happened

Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago.

So what

Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure. For the period, which ended Dec. 31, the company had guided for revenue of $1.53 billion. In fact, it generated revenue of $1.51 billion -- underperforming guidance by about 1%.

The market, however, appears more concerned about Capri Holdings' deteriorating profit margins. In its fiscal second quarter, its operating margin was almost 18%, and management had guided for margins to rise to greater than 20% in fiscal Q3. In reality, its operating margin fell to 15.6% because of problems with its wholesale business.

Therefore, while revenue only marginally underperformed guidance, Capri Holdings' Q3 income from operations of $236 million was $78 million below what management's outlook had previously implied.

Now what

Capri Holdings lowered its full-year fiscal 2023 guidance Wednesday, decreasing its revenue outlook from $5.7 billion to $5.56 billion. And management said it expects the problems pressuring its operating margins to worsen in the fiscal fourth quarter, and for its operating margin to drop to 8.5%.

Capri Holdings management also provided fiscal 2024 guidance, calling for revenue of $5.8 billion and for its operating margin to rebound to 16.5%.

Given that Capri Holdings expects modest growth and improving margins in the not-so-distant future, some may feel that makes the stock look like a bargain after its sharp decline Wednesday morning. However, investors should keep in mind that this stock has almost always traded at cheap valuations over the past decade -- but the stock price is still down over that time period.

For me, I'd stay on the sidelines with Capri Holdings stock until management puts a more compelling plan in place to create shareholder value.

10 stocks we like better than Capri

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Capri wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.