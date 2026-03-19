Why Canadian Solar Stock Was Tanking on Thursday

Key Points

Its revenue declined year over year, and it posted a headline net loss.

It also missed badly on bottom-line estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Canadian Solar ›

Investors were frosty on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock on Thursday after the company published its latest earnings release. Obviously unimpressed by the solar company's performance, those market players were selling off its shares energetically. In mid-session trading, Canadian Solar was down by more than 29%.

The wrong kind of flip

Canadian Solar, which reports its financial results in U.S. dollars, booked net revenue of just under $1.22 billion in its fourth quarter of 2025. That was down 18% year over year. On the bottom line, it flipped dramatically to a headline net loss of $86.3 million ($1.66 per share) versus a nearly $9 million profit in the same period of 2024.

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That meant significant misses on the consensus analyst estimates. Pundits tracking the company were modeling $1.37 billion for net revenue, and a far narrower net loss of $0.47 per share.

In its earnings release, Canadian Solar characterized 2025 as being a year of persistent challenges in its market, exacerbated by "a shifting regulatory landscape." Both of its main product lines, solar cells and related equipment, and energy storage systems, suffered year-over-year sales declines.

The first quarter probably won't be impressive either

Canadian Solar proffered selected guidance for its current (first) quarter. The company expects to earn $900 million to $1.1 billion. This would not only be lower than the previous quarter's figure, it would also be well below the over $1.5 billion the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This is one of those earnings reports where it's hard to find much that's positive about a company's performance. Granted, the business conditions aren't ideal for Canadian Solar (or any of its peers, while we're at it), but I'm not seeing any indication that the company has a clever strategy to address this. I'd ignore its stock for now.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.