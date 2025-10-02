Why Canaan Stock Soared More Than 26% Higher on Thursday

Key Points The company announced that morning it received a monster order from a client.

That customer will soon take delivery of more than 50,000 of the equipment maker's Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs.

10 stocks we like better than Canaan ›

Canaan's (NASDAQ: CAN) shares ended up having quite the explosive week on the market, in the best way possible. Following news Thursday morning that it had been on the receiving end of a very sizable order of the crypto mining equipment in which it specializes, investors tripped over themselves buying up the stock.

At the end of the day, Canaan's shares flew 27% higher in price, during a session when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) barely eked out a gain.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

50,000-plus reasons to smile

Just after market open that morning, Canaan reported -- no doubt with great pleasure -- that a client it did not identify placed an order for over 50,000 of its current-generation Avalon A15 Pro mining machines. This is the company's largest order in three years, which in crypto industry terms is quite a long stretch.

The company wasn't particularly forthcoming with details. In addition to keeping mum on the customer's identity, it did not put a dollar value on the order.

That didn't matter to investors, as such an unexpectedly large outlay can only be healthy for Canaan's fundamentals.

In the press release announcing the order, Canaan quoted CEO Nangeng Zhang as saying that the deal "highlights not only the strength of our Avalon A15 Pro, but also our deep commitment to serving customers worldwide, with a particular focus on building long-term partnerships in the U.S. market."

Knock-on effects

In addition to giving a serious lift to Canaan's stock, positive investor sentiment from the deal helped crank up the share prices of crypto miners (one of which, after all, just might be the customer in question).

As the Avalon A15 was designed with Bitcoin mining in mind (although it's also capable of producing altcoins), the arrangement also contributed to the coin's rise in value Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Canaan right now?

Before you buy stock in Canaan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Canaan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,456!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,147,755!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.