Why Canaan Stock Plummeted by 10% on Thursday

Key Points

It wasn't exactly a banner day for the company's favored crypto.

Where its price goes, Canaan's often follows.

10 stocks we like better than Canaan ›

2025 has been a year full of very bullish trading days for certain cryptocurrencies. Alas, for crypto miner and mining equipment purveyor Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), Thursday wasn't one of them. The coin the company produces fell below what's usually termed a "psychologically important level," and its stock followed suit. Canaan's share price headed sharply south to close the day 10% lower.

Bitcoin blues

That coin is none other than the flag bearer for all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin. On Thursday, bearish investors sold out of it, to the point where its price dipped below $100,000 for the first time in nearly four months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What goes up must come down, as we all know, and it seems Bitcoin's strong performance through much of this year can't be sustained with growing concern about the economy now. Among other factors, the aftermath of the federal government shutdown will have a negative impact, not least because it's likely to reduce the chances of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in the coming weeks.

Rate cuts are seen as favorable to cryptos, as they tend to increase the attractiveness of assets considered risky -- like digital coins and tokens.

Businesses falling out of favor

Compounding that, in recent months, companies involved in -- or associated with data centers and their buildouts to accommodate the needs of artificial intelligence (AI) -- have also risen precipitously. More investors are worrying that this, too, is unsustainable. Unfortunately, Canaan is at the intersection of the AI/data center/cryptocurrency roads, so it's no wonder the market was down on it Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Canaan right now?

Before you buy stock in Canaan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Canaan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.