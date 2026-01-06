Why Camping World Stock Surged Nearly 13% Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

Investors are clearly optimistic about the retailer's new leaders.

So is the company -- it's granted them significant stock awards.

The weather might be prohibitively cold and miserable, but it's awfully warm where Camping World (NYSE: CWH) stock has pitched its tent. Investors were cheered by the specialty retailer's awarding of large piles of stock to two of its new leaders. With the morale boost this provided, Camping World's shares rose by nearly 13% across the day.

Skin in the game

With the turn of the year came new leadership at the top of Camping World. High-profile co-founder Marcus Lemonis recently stepped down from his roles as CEO and chairman of the board, and on Jan. 1, he was officially replaced by Matthew Wagner in the former position and by Brent Moody in the latter.

As is standard for both roles in publicly traded companies, the two men have been granted Camping World equity in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs), as per their current employment agreements. Regulatory filings submitted after market close Monday reveal that Wagner received 465,000 class A shares of the company's stock, while Moody was handed 59,518.

The transition was announced in early December. Although Lemonis is retiring, he has pledged to stay on as an advisor to the company. Wagner, Camping World's former COO, has been with the company since 2007. Moody joined Camping World in 2002 and has served in a variety of managerial roles, including president and chief operating and legal officer.

Veterans rewarded

There's a reason equity awards are popular -- when done right, they provide compelling incentive for an incoming executive or board member to act in the very best interests of a company and its investors. If I were a Camping World shareholder, I'd be satisfied with these and confident that these veteran company executives will guide the ship effectively.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

