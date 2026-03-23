Why Camping World Stock Rallied Today

Key Points

A possible ceasefire in the Middle East drove a rebound in travel-related stocks.

Forthcoming diesel supply could drive further gains.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World ›

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) jumped on Monday, following news of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

By the close of trading, Camping World's stock price was up over 13%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Progress toward peace

As the world's largest seller of recreational vehicles (RVs), Camping World is heavily exposed to fuel costs.

Surging gasoline and diesel prices make people think twice about ponying up for a new RV.

Higher fuel costs can also force existing RV owners to scale back on the mileage they put on their vehicles, thereby reducing demand for Camping World's maintenance services.

Unsurprisingly, the travel stock has come under pressure as oil prices have soared amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Today, however, was a nice reprieve from the recent downturn. Oil prices pulled back sharply after President Trump said the U.S. and Iran held "productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Camping World's share price, in turn, rose sharply.

Diesel prices could fall further

The Trump Administration has additional plans to lower fuel costs. During an interview with CNBC, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. would take actions to bring more diesel fuel to the market "before too long."

Larger RVs often run on diesel, so lower fuel prices could boost Camping World's sales.

Should you buy stock in Camping World right now?

Before you buy stock in Camping World, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Camping World wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.