Why Caleres Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Caleres (NYSE: CAL), the parent of Famous Footwear and other footwear brands, were tumbling today after the company posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report. As of 11:34 a.m. ET, the stock was down 19.1% on the news.

Caleres misses the mark

Caleres said revenue in the quarter was down 1.8% to $683.3 million, well below estimates at $723.8 million. Famous Footwear sales rose 1.5%, which included a later-than-expected back-to-school season, with most sales occurring in the third quarter. Brand portfolio sales declined 5.1% due to some weak seasonal demand and challenges with its new enterprise resource planning system implementation.

Despite weaker-than-expected sales, gross margin rose 30 basis points to 45.5%, though selling, general, and administrative expenses were up 2% to $268.3 million. On the bottom line, the company finished with a profit per share of $0.85, down from $0.95 in the quarter a year ago and missing the consensus at $1.22.

CEO Jay Schmidt acknowledged the disappointing results, saying, "Caleres reported second-quarter results that were below expectations. While our brands and products continue to resonate with consumers and we remain confident in our long-term vision, our second-quarter results in both segments fell short of our potential."

Can Caleres bounce back?

Management also lowered its full-year guidance. It now sees sales down by the low single digits, compared to an earlier forecast of flat to up 2%, and cut adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $4.00-$4.15 from $4.30-$4.60. For the third quarter, it called for sales to be down flat to 2% and adjusted EPS of $1.30-$1.40, short of the consensus at $1.50.

Caleres didn't explicitly blame macro factors in the report, but the disappointing results follow similar numbers from fellow footwear stock DSW-parent Designer Brands yesterday, which also fell on its earnings report.

That could be favorable to Caleres as the stock looks cheap at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of less than 8 after today's decline. If the business can shift back to positive growth, it should recover today's losses.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Designer Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

