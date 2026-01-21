BioTech
Why CalciMedica Is A Stock To Watch

January 21, 2026 — 05:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - CalciMedica Inc. (CALC) has a key Phase 2 data readout expected in the first half of 2026.

This clinical-stage biotech develops therapies targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for acute and chronic inflammatory conditions.

The company last provided updates in its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting progress across its lead program, Auxora, and outlining several near-term catalysts.

Near-term Catalysts

CalciMedica's most immediate catalyst is the data readout of its Phase 2 KOURAGE trial evaluating Auxora in acute kidney injury (AKI) with respiratory failure. Enrollment in the study is ongoing, and top-line data are expected in the first half of 2026.

The company also reported positive discussions with the FDA regarding the design of a pivotal trial for acute pancreatitis (AP), with the final design anticipated in 1H 2026.

CalciMedica ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $14.1 million. The company stated that this cash position is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

CALC has traded between $1.42 and $7.20 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.60, up 9.16% and rose further in the after-hours to $5.78, up 3.23%.

