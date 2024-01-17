Why Calavo Growers Stock Dropped Today

Shares of produce company Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) dropped on Wednesday after announcing it was selling a part of its business. The company also announced that the release of its quarterly financial results would be delayed, which was likely the weightier issue on investors' minds. As of 10 a.m. ET, Calavo Growers stock was down about 9%.

Too many questions right now

Calavo Growers was scheduled to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 yesterday afternoon. However, an internal audit revealed that some of its operations in Mexico needed more review. Therefore, official financial results are delayed for now, although management says preliminary results show an 18% year-over-year drop in net sales.

Calavo Growers didnt reportQ4 results as expected, but it unexpectedly announced that it plans to sell its Fresh Cut business. Management says it already has a non-binding deal in place that's worth $100 million. If it goes through, it could be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

With the uncertainty of Q4 results and the sudden change to the business, it seems the market wasn't happy with Calavo Growers stock today.

Management's trying to fix financials

Former CEO Lee Cole returned to Calavo Growers in March with a renewed emphasis on profitability. As the chart below shows, the company's earnings per share (EPS) has slipped in recent years.

Cole wants to return the company to a focus on avocados and guacamole rather than spend time on lower-margin opportunities. That's what's motivating the sale of its Fresh Cut business.

It seems like Cole is leading Calavo Growers to make sensible decisions. However, until Q4 results are reported, the market may be reluctant to respond positively to the stock. Larger financial problems can occasionally be uncovered after further investigation. So, it's understandable to wait for further clarity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Calavo Growers right now?

Before you buy stock in Calavo Growers, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Calavo Growers wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.