Why Caesars Entertainment Stock Is Sinking This Week

Caesars reported Q3 numbers that missed Wall Street's targets.

This was driven in large part by a steep decline in its Las Vegas sales -- a core part of its business.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) fell this week, down 11.4% as of 1:49 p.m. ET on Friday. The move came as the S&P 500 jumped 0.5% and the Nasdaq-100 gained 1.7%.

The casino operator saw its stock plummet this week after releasing quarterly earnings that disappointed across the board after a particularly slow season in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment sees Las Vegas sales sink

Caesars Entertainment badly missed Wall Street expectations earlier this week, reporting a third-quarter loss of $0.27 per share--three times worse than the projected $0.09 loss. Revenue also fell short at $2.87 billion versus estimates of $2.89 billion.

The results exposed a stark divide in Caesars' business: Regional casinos showed growth, but Las Vegas operations tumbled nearly 10% year over year amid declining tourist traffic.



CEO Tom Reeg explained that the company is seeing "softness in leisure demand for Las Vegas in the summer months," adding that "it was a difficult summer."

Ceasars is still betting on brick-and-mortar

The decline in Las Vegas traffic and Caesars' poor performance stands in contrast to the explosion in gaming at large. While Caesars did see a bump regionally, its focus on brick-and-mortar gaming looks like a real liability at the moment. Gamblers today prefer to place their bets online, and this is where most of the growth opportunity lies. I would avoid the stock.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.