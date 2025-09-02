Why Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $342.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs's stock has dropped by 3.96% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cadence Design Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.79, signifying a 9.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.32 billion, showing a 8.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion, which would represent changes of +15.75% and +13.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Right now, Cadence Design Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cadence Design Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.74 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.35.

It is also worth noting that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CDNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

