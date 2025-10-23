Why CACI International Crushed the Market Today

Key Points

The company notched double-digit rises in both revenue and profitability for its kickoff quarter of fiscal 2026.

While it beat only modestly on the top line, its adjusted profitability came in well higher than expected.

If the opening quarter of CACI International's (NYSE: CACI) fiscal 2026 is any indication, the company and its shareholders are in for a good ride this year. The defense company posted its first quarter earnings release after market close Wednesday, and investors piled into the stock the following day to boost it to a more than 12% increase.

A rocking start to fiscal 2026

In that opening frame of the new fiscal year, CACI's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $2.29 billion. It also scored a double-digit percentage gain in non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income; that metric jumped almost 14% higher to just below $152 million ($6.85).

The company squeaked past the consensus analyst estimate of $2.26 billion for revenue. However, it handily beat the average prognosticator expectation of $6.14 for adjusted, per-share profitability.

Past and present work benefited CACI during the quarter, as the company said it booked $5 billion in contract awards in the period while seeing growth in both its total and funded backlog.

Sticking to prior projections

CACI also maintained its guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2026. The company's expectation for revenue remains $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion, and it's modeling adjusted net income of $605 million to $625 million, translating to $27.13 to $28.03.

