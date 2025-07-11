Why C3.ai Fell 29% in the First Half of 2025

Key Points Shares of C3.ai fell sharply in February in part as the company underwhelmed with its fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

The company continues to be significantly unprofitable.

Share dilution and share-based compensation are also concerns.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai ›

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) pulled back through the first half of the year The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company bills itself as offering "AI for the Enterprise" as well as AI-based application software. It continued to post wide losses in its earnings report and fell sharply in February as business and consumer sentiment began to weaken on fears of a trade war.

While the stock recovered a bit in the second quarter of the year, it wasn't enough to make up for its struggles earlier in the year. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was down 29% through the first half of the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The chart below shows how the stock's losses came during a brief period in February.

C3.ai's troubles continue

The stock started to slide in February on signs of weakening business and consumer sentiment and as the broad market fell from its peak. C3.ai stock then fell 10% on Feb. 27 as the company posted another wide loss in its Q3 earnings report.

Revenue rose 26% to $98.8 million. On the bottom line, the company continued to be unprofitable as it reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.12. However, its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of $80.2 million shows it's still losing nearly as much money as it's making in revenue, and its unit economics are barely improving as that loss rose from $72.6 million in the quarter a year ago.

C3.ai has spent heavily on share-based compensation historically, and that pattern continued with $174.4 million in share-based compensation through the first three quarters of the year, or nearly 75% of revenue for that period.

In its Q4 report in May, C3.ai posted similar numbers with revenue up 26% to $108.7 million and an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share. Its GAAP net loss came in at $79.7 million, up from $72.9 million.

While the company made progress with its partnerships and added new customers, the business doesn't seem to be growing fast enough to offset the losses, and its gross margins remain low for a software company at 62% in Q4.

What's next for C3.ai

The company's revenue growth has improved, but C3.ai still seems to have a long way to go to build the scale necessary to generate a profit and prove its viability.

Given its exposure to AI and its growth, the stock has potential over the long term, but the downside risks and the share dilution seem to outweigh those for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in C3.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in C3.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and C3.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.