Why Bullish Stock Is Bolting Higher This Week

Key Points

Several Ark Invest exchange-traded funds have bought Bullish stock each day this week.

With Bullish stock down significantly from its 52-week high, now's a good time for crypto bulls to consider Bullish stock.

After falling to a 52-week low last week, Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) stock has been moving consistently higher. Over the past few days, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has been steadily buying shares of the cryptocurrency exchange provider, and it seems that Main Street investors have taken notice.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bullish stock is up 15.5% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of Thursday's market session.

Ark Invest is on a Bullish buying spree

Every day this week, Ark Invest has added to its Bullish positions. On Monday, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF picked up 6,158 shares, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and Ark Innovation ETF added 10,092 shares and 40,914 shares, respectively.

Tuesday through Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF added another 59,421 shares. Similarly, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF added 98,443 shares over the past three days, while the Ark Innovation ETF bought 375,611 shares during the same period.

Should investors follow Cathie Wood's lead?

Ark Invest clearly recognizes Bullish as a screaming buy. Bullish shares plunged to a 52-week low last week after the company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results. The market's skepticism surrounding cryptocurrency in light of the price of Bitcoin marching lower is providing another catalyst for the stock's decline.

While buying Bullish solely right now because Ark Invest has been on a buying spree is unwise, those looking for a compelling cryptocurrency stock would be smart to consider Bullish, as it trades about 73% below its 52-week high and holds a notable industry position as a cryptocurrency exchange provider.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.