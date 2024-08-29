Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Surged Nearly 16% Higher Today

On Thursday, few stock market bears were in sight around Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE: BBW) equity. Shares of the customizable plushy specialist rocketed almost 16% higher on the day due almost exclusively to strong quarterly results. That made the stock an outlier on a day when the S&P 500 index traded sideways.

A double beat brought the bulls to the Bear

Build-A-Bear managed to beat the consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability in its second quarter.

The highly specialized retailer posted a top line of just under $112 million, representing a slightly more than 2% increase year over year. On average, prognosticators tracking the company's stock were expecting a shade under $110 million. The dynamic was similar to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income; this rose by 5% to nearly $8.8 million, or $0.64 per share. The collective pundit estimate was $0.59.

The top-line increase was due to a nearly 45% increase in commercial and international franchise revenue. However, this isn't (yet) a major income stream for Build-A-Bear. In the second quarter, it brought in $8.3 million, while the company's foundational retail sales were responsible for the remainder of total revenue.

More growth in store, management believes

In its earnings release, Build-A-Bear reiterated its existing guidance for the entirety of 2024. The company forecast that both its non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue and pre-tax income will rise at mid-single-digit percentage rates; it did not get more specific. Management also expects that net new unit growth will total a minimum of 50 "experience" locations. Capital expenditures should come in at $18 million to $20 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop right now?

Before you buy stock in Build-A-Bear Workshop, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Build-A-Bear Workshop wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Build-A-Bear Workshop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.