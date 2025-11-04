Why Bruker Stock Slumped Monday

Key Points

It flipped to a GAAP net loss in its third quarter, although on a non-GAAP basis it was in the black.

It beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) published its latest quarterly earnings report Monday morning, and despite notching a double beat the company's stock took something of a hit. Its price fell nearly 1% by the closing bell, as investors didn't take kindly to a double miss on full-year guidance. Earlier in the trading session, Bruker dipped as much as 3.9%.

Strength in niche segments

Bruker, which specializes in the supply of medical devices and scientific instruments, earned revenue of almost $861 million in its third quarter. This number was down 0.5% from the same period of 2024.

The company's bottom line according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) flipped to a net loss of $62 million, against the nearly $41 million profit in the year-ago quarter. Things looked better on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, as Bruker was profitable to the tune of $0.45 per share against third quarter 2024's $0.60 net income.

On average, analysts tracking the company's stock were anticipating revenue of $847 million, and per-share, adjusted net income of $0.33.

Bruker said that it benefited from bookings in the academic and government customer segments during the quarter, in addition to strength in the biotech sector.

Chop, chop

As any seasoned investor knows, however, stocks typically trade on future potential rather than trailing wins.

Bruker lowered its full-year 2025 guidance, and this dimmed the good parts of its earnings release. The company is now forecasting it will book revenue of $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion this year. By comparison, 2024's top line was $3.37.

As for adjusted net income, that guidance has been trimmed to $1.85 to $1.90 per share. That's well down from the 2024 result of $2.41.

