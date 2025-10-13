Why Broadcom Stock Skyrocketed Monday Morning

Key Points

Broadcom announced a collaboration with OpenAI.

The 10-gigawatt deal will deploy Broadcom's ASICs to accelerate OpenAI's large language models.

Despite the stock's recent runup, Broadcom is still attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged higher on Monday, jumping as much as 10.6%. As of 12:38 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 10.2%.

The catalyst that sent the networking specialist higher was word of a new partnership for its custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A blockbuster deal

In a joint press release that dropped Monday morning, Broadcom and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of Broadcom's application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). These AI accelerators, called XPUs, can be customized to handle specific tasks, making them more energy efficient. In some cases, ASICs are being used as a viable alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs) to provide the computational horsepower needed to fuel AI development.

The announcement notes that OpenAI "will design the accelerators and systems, which will be developed and deployed in partnership with Broadcom." The pair also plan to deploy rack systems that incorporate the custom AI chips.

This is the latest in a flurry of deals between OpenAI and high-profile AI chipmakers. In late September, the company announced a 10-gigawatt deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which included a $100 billion investment in OpenAI. Just weeks later, the AI specialist announced a 6-gigawatt deal with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which included an agreement that gave OpenAI the right to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD, representing a roughly 10% stake in the company.

By inking deals with all the biggest chipmakers, OpenAI will have a steady stream of cutting-edge AI chips to power its large language models.

In conjunction with its fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial report, Broadcom announced the addition of a fourth large hyperscale customer, which many analysts believed was OpenAI.

This deal helps illustrate Broadcom's growing influence in the AI chip space. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes has gone on record saying he believes Broadcom will eventually capture about 30% of the AI chip market.

Yet for all that opportunity, Broadcom stock is attractively priced, with a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, when any number less than 1 is the standard for an undervalued stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Danny Vena has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.