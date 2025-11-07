Why Broadcom Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Broadcom stock is slipping as investors become more cautious about AI valuations.

Signs that U.S. consumer confidence is weakening are also contributing to today's sell-off.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock is heading lower in another day of bearish trading for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. The semiconductor specialist's share price is down 2.6% as of 2:45 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite had sunk 0.5%.

Concerns that AI stocks may be in a valuation bubble have continued to shape momentum for the broader market Friday, and a new report on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan is also contributing to pullbacks. While Broadcom stock has seen a pullback from the record high it reached at the end of last month, its share price is still up 48% year to date.

Broadcom stock slips as AI valuations waver

A new report published by the University of Michigan shows that positive sentiment on the U.S. economy among those polled has slipped to 50.3%. The reading marks a roughly 6% decline compared to where it stood at the beginning of October and comes in at the lowest level recorded since 2022. The news comes on the heels of data showing that layoffs among U.S. companies hit their highest monthly level in more than two decades last month. Bearish macroeconomic indicators have combined with fears that valuations for AI stocks had reached dangerous levels and are now driving some steep pricing pullbacks across the broader market.

What's next for Broadcom?

The third quarter of Broadcom's current fiscal year ended on Nov. 2, and investors will be getting a closer look at the business's performance with a report set to be issued by the company in the not-too-distant future. With its last quarterly update, Broadcom guided for revenue of approximately $17.4 million and said that non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) would likely come in at roughly 67% of projected sales.

Given recent contract and partnership wins and indications of strong spending on data center infrastructure from major data center customers, there seems to be a good chance that Broadcom will be able to beat its Q3 sales forecast. On the other hand, recent shifts in valuation multiples applied to AI stocks suggest that Broadcom could continue to see volatility in the near term.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.