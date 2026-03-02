Why Broadcom Stock Sank Today

Key Points

An analyst cut his price target on the AI hardware maker.

He cited concerns about one of its high-profile customers, Antrhopic.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) might be on the front line of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, but that enviable position wasn't reflected in its stock market performance on Monday. Investors traded out of the tech hardware specialist's shares following an analyst's price target cut. Although the share price decline wasn't drastic, Broadcom landed in negative territory, down 0.2%.

A $30 haircut

Before market open, RBC Capital's Srini Pajjuri reduced his fair value assessment of Broadcom stock to $340 per share. This wasn't far down from his previous level of $370. In making the change, Pajjuri maintained his sector perform (hold, in other words) recommendation on the company.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

According to reports, the analyst is bullish about certain aspects of the company and pessimistic about others. He expects it to post a "beat and raise" quarter when it unveils its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results (scheduled for after-market close on Wednesday). Demand for the tensor processing units (TPUs) it builds for Alphabet's Google will likely help power the company's growth in the period.

On the negative side, Pajjuri expressed concern about the company's relationship with high-profile AI developer Anthropic. While Broadcom's supply arrangement with Anthropic will continue to bring in revenue, he wrote that demand could fall off after the first half of 2027. Finally, the prognosticator pointed out that Broadcom currently trades at a roughly 25% premium to AI chip king Nvidia.

Unique and worth it

Broadcom's name is appropriate, since the company has built a fairly broad business over time. As such, while it benefits from the AI boom, it's not beholden to it, and its diversity relative to companies more focused on AI hardware is worth a premium. I'd agree that Broadcom stock is expensive right now, but to me, its uniqueness justifies the higher valuations.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.