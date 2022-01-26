Why Broadcom Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were rising today after an analyst released a positive investor note about the company's stock. Broadcom's stock price may also be benefiting from investors' increasingly optimistic view of the semiconductor space.

The tech stock was up by as much as 7.5% today and had gained 3.9% as of 3:19 p.m. ET.

So what

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Broadcom stock today, with a $750 price target, and said that this year's semiconductor trends in cloud computing and hyperscale computing could be good for the company.

The positive investor note comes just one day after Texas Instruments, which is also a key player in the semiconductor sector, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Texas Instruments' revenue jumped 19% and net income spiked 27%, year over year, thanks to strong chip demand from customers.

Broadcom investors were likely keeping close tabs on those results, as they serve as an indicator of the overall health of the semiconductor market right now.

Now what

Broadcom reported its fourth-quarter results last month, and the company surpassed analysts' consensus estimates for both sales and earnings. Management said at the time that it expects that first-quarter sales (which will likely be reported in March) will increase 14% from the year-ago quarter.

With the semiconductor market humming along right now and Broadcom in a solid position to benefit from the increasing demand for chips, investors may have more to look forward to from Broadcom's stock in the coming quarters.

