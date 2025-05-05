Why Broadcom Stock Jumped 15% in April

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were bucking the broader trend in the market last month as a well-timed buyback announcement, generally positive analyst research, and a new product announcement lifted the stock.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 15%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As you can see from the chart below, Broadcom got a lift from the share buyback announcement at the beginning of the month and then tracked similarly to the S&P 500 for the duration of April but with greater upside.

Broadcom surprises investors

Like the rest of the stock market, Broadcom shares dove in response to the Trump tariffs announcement.

However, the stock rebounded quickly after the company delighted investors by announcing a $10 billion share repurchase program on April 7. While that represents only about 1% of the company's market cap, it represented a sign of confidence from management in the face of the uncertainty around the trade war and showed that it was eager to take advantage of any discount in the stock price.

Broadcom stock jumped 5.4% on April 7 as a result, even as the broad market fell again.

On April 9, it surged 19% on news that President Trump was announcing a 90-day pause on most of the "reciprocal tariffs" he had declared the week before. As a cyclical stock sensitive to the global economy, Broadcom was able to outperform the market on that news.

Later in the month, the company announced an advancement in its Symantec cybersecurity business with Incident Protection, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts cyberattacker behavior.

Finally, Broadcom benefited from an upswing at the end of the month as fears about the trade war tamped down on news reports that the U.S. and China were open to trade talks.

On April 30, Seaport Research initiated coverage of the stock with a buy, noting that Broadcom was well positioned to benefit from the hyperscalers' intentions to design their own chips, as it's considered a leader in custom ASIC chips, which the big cloud companies are turning to as a potential replacement for some Nvidia GPUs.

What's next for Broadcom

Broadcom won't report its next earnings results until June, but the company seems well positioned to benefit from the tailwind in AI and ride out any broader market turmoil, thanks in part to its diversification across networking chips, infrastructure products, virtualization software, and cybersecurity.

The chip giant looks like a good bet to continue to outperform the market, especially as its AI business appears to be gaining momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,685!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $701,781!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 164% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.