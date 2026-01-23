Why Broadcom Stock Fell Today

Key Points

Broadcom stock retreated in today's trading after Intel reported earnings.

The market is split on how to value AI demand growth.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock slipped in Friday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price ended the daily session down 1.5% and had been down as much as 3.5% earlier in trading. The S&P 500 closed the day up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%.

Broadcom's valuation today lost ground today in response to an earnings report from another major player in the semiconductor market. Despite the pullback, the stock is still up 33% over the last year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Broadcom stock moved lower in response to Intel earnings

Intel published its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, and the market had a negative reaction to the report. Costs related to growth initiatives across multiple artificial intelligence (AI) came in higher than anticipated, and guidance suggested that elevated expenses are poised to continue in the near term. Broadcom stock saw a modest valuation pullback in response to the print and guidance.

What's next for Broadcom?

Broadcom is the market leader in connectivity chips used to combine the power of multiple processors for use in AI computations. The company also provides software services for data center operations and other applications. The demand outlook for the AI infrastructure market continues to look quite strong, but valuing the growth trajectory in the category involves a high degree of speculation.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,525!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,107!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.