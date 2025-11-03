Why Brighthouse Financial Stock Swooned on Monday

Key Points

What a difference two working days makes -- investors were hot on the stock late last week.

This is because it was apparently in advanced talks to go private.

Brighthouse Financial's (NASDAQ: BHF) stock price dove by more than 6% on Monday, but this was more for what didn't happen with the insurance company than what actually transpired. The insurer's decline came on a day when the S&P 500 index landed (barely) in positive territory, with an almost 0.2% rise.

A big "For Sale" sign

Brighthouse has apparently been aiming to sell itself to an outside party since at least the start of this year. Last week, that effort seemed to be bearing fruit, as the Financial Times reported on Thursday that a suitor had been found.

According to the financial newspaper's reporting, which cited three unnamed people "briefed on the matter," investment firm Aquarian Holdings was in advanced talks to acquire Brighthouse. This take-private deal was valued at $4 billion, filtering down into as much as $70 per share for the insurer's equity.

The article's sources cautioned that the transaction hadn't been formally agreed, and there was no guarantee that it would be.

Impatient investors

That price was a healthy premium to Brighthouse's level at the time, so it was little wonder that investors piled into the stock the following day. As often happens with sudden situational increases like that, however, many shareholders subsequently (and quickly) sold out of their shares to reap an easy profit. In the absence of any confirmation of a deal, other investors moved on to different opportunities.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.