Why BRF (BRFS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with BRF (BRFS) standing at $4.60, reflecting a +1.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 2.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of BRF will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 340% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.84 billion, indicating a 0.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $10.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +243.33% and +12.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BRF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 21.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, BRF is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.34.

Investors should also note that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

