Why Braze Stock Surged Today

Key Points

More brands are adopting Braze's AI marketing tools.

Management expects the company's adjusted operating profits to rise sharply in the year ahead.

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Shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) spiked on Wednesday after the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement platform reported solid growth metrics.

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AI-driven expansion

Braze helps marketers deploy AI models and agents to better connect with their clients and deliver more personalized experiences. Demand for these AI services is booming.

Braze's revenue jumped 28% year over year to $205 million in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The gains were fueled by new business wins and upsells to existing customers.

Braze's customer count expanded by 14% to 2,609. And those with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of at least $500,000 climbed 35% to 333.

"The world's largest and most sophisticated brands are choosing Braze as a foundational partner to drive their AI transformation during this period of intense disruption and opportunity," CEO Bill Magnuson said.

Braze's adjusted operating income, in turn, soared 83% to $14.5 million.

Healthy sales momentum

Management expects the company's revenue to grow to between $884 million and $889 million in fiscal 2027, up from $738 million in fiscal 2026. Braze also projects adjusted operating income of $69 million to $73 million, up from $28.5 million.

Recently expanded partnerships with data analytics leader Snowflake, e-commerce giant Shopify, and digital ad platform The Trade Desk should help to fuel Braze's growth.

"We begin this fiscal year with strong commercial momentum and the fastest pace of new product delivery in our history," Magnuson said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze, Shopify, Snowflake, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.