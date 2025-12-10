Why Braze Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Braze's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing solutions are in high demand.

Management boosted its full-year earnings targets.

10 stocks we like better than Braze ›

Shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) popped 18% on Wednesday after the brand engagement platform announced strong third-quarter sales growth and issued a bullish profit forecast.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AI is accelerating Braze's expansion

BrazeAI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, helps businesses deploy AI models and agents across a wide range of customer touchpoints.

"The new BrazeAI is a force multiplier for both marketers and consumers, delivering smarter, more adaptive, and increasingly autonomous capabilities," CEO Bill Magnuson said in the company's earnings release.

Braze's third-quarter revenue grew 25.5% year over year to $190.8 million, fueled by new customer wins and higher sales to existing clients.

Braze's total customer count increased 14% to 2,528. Large customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more surged 29% to 303.

The company's dollar-based net retention rate for the trailing 12 months checked in at a solid 108%, though that was down from 113% in the prior-year period.

These customer and revenue gains, combined with Braze's efficiency initiatives, helped its adjusted operating income improve to $5.1 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Better still, Braze generated positive free cash flow of $17.8 million, compared to negative $14.2 million in the year-earlier period.

Braze boosted its business outlook

These strong results prompted management to lift its full-year sales and profit guidance. Braze now expects revenue of $730.5 million to $731.5 million and adjusted operating income of $26 million to $27 million, up from a prior forecast of $717 million to $720 million and $24.5 million to $25.5 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Braze right now?

Before you buy stock in Braze, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Braze wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.