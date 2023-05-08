Why Braskem Stock Is Up Today

What happened

Brazilian petrochemical manufacturer Braskem (NYSE: BAK) is reportedly the target of a $7.6 billion buyout. Investors are trading on the reports, sending the shares up as much as 23% on Monday morning.

So what

Braskem, founded 20 years ago with the consolidation of six petrochemical businesses owned by large Brazilian corporations, today ranks as one of North America's largest producers of thermoplastic resins and polypropylene. The company's shares took off on Friday after reports surfaced that Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) had submitted an offer for Braskem.

On Monday, Braskem confirmed that controlling shareholder Novonor had received a non-binding offer to acquire Braskem. The companies didn't disclose who had submitted the offer and said it's a fluid process with no guarantee of a sale.

Now what

There's a lot we don't know about this reported offer, and investors should remain cautious. There's logic to the deal, and Abu Dhabi National has been looking to expand its geographic and product diversity. But Braskem could be a difficult target to negotiate for.

Novornor and Petroleo Brasileiro, the two entities that created Braskem two decades ago, have not seen eye to eye about what to do with the asset in the past. The two pulled a proposed share sale last year because they couldn't agree on a price.

There's definite interest in Braskem, but investors looking to jump in now, based on the excitement, need to be aware that a lot can go wrong from here.

10 stocks we like better than Braskem

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Braskem wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.