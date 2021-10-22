Why Bottomline Technologies Jumped 16% This Week

What happened

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) popped 16% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the tech company announced it was appointing three new members to its board of directors and after an analyst raised its price target for the company's stock.

So what

On Wednesday, Bottomline announced that Philip Hilal, Larry Klane, and Michael Curran would be added to the company's board of directors starting Nov. 8 and that the board would set up a new strategy committee.

Image source: Getty Images.

Typically, investors don't push a company's share price higher for something as simple as board member appointments, but investors may have focused on the fact that Bottomline will also have a new strategy committee set up by the board.

The new committee will make recommendations for the company's "market position and strategy, acceleration of subscription revenue growth and opportunities to create additional shareholder value."

Bottomline investors pushed the company's share price up about 10% on the news.

The company's share price popped again on Thursday when a Raymond James analyst raised his price target for the stock from $44 to $54, representing nearly a 22% premium compared to the company's share price at the time.

Now what

Even with the company's huge share price gains this week, Bottomline Technologies' stock is up just 11.5% over the past 12 months.

Investors should certainly be pleased with this week's news, but they should also be cautious about making long-term investment decisions solely based on it. Board appointments and even a price target raise aren't exactly the kind of information to build an investment thesis around.

10 stocks we like better than Bottomline Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bottomline Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.