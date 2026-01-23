Why Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Popped Friday

Key Points

Booz Allen beat on earnings but missed on sales this morning.

Booz guided lower on sales and free cash flow for the rest of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton ›

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), the defense contractor no one had ever heard of before its employee Edward Snowden leaked government secrets back in 2013, reported a powerful earnings beat this morning, sending its shares soaring 9.2% through 11:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts forecast Booz would earn $1.27 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of $2.7 billion in fiscal Q3 2026. Booz missed the sales forecast, reporting revenue of only $2.6 billion, but crushed on earnings, reporting $1.77 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Booz Allen Q3 earnings

Booz Allen's Q3 2026 sales declined 10% -- four of which Booz attributed to sales delayed by last year's government shutdown. That's not worrisome as those revenues were presumably only postponed by the shutdown, not lost.

More concerning is that Booz's book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was an anemic 0.3. That suggests near-term revenue growth will be weak -- and sales might even keep falling. (Trailing-12-month book-to-bill, on the other hand, is a respectable 1.1 ratio, suggesting Q3's weak results were more of a blip than a trend.)

Profits news was more clearly good. Margins are up, and earnings grew 7% in Q3. Even better, free cash flow eclipsed reported net profit, coming in at $248 million -- up 85%.

Is Booz Allen stock a buy?

On guidance, Booz lowered its revenue and free cash flow forecasts. Still, management anticipates generating FCF between $825 million and $900 million by year-end. At the high end, that values Booz stock at about 14 times free cash flow; at the low end, just a bit more than 15x.

It's a decent price, not a great price, for a steady government contracting business with a 2.3% dividend yield. Good enough for a "hold" rating, I think, if perhaps not a "buy."

Should you buy stock in Booz Allen Hamilton right now?

Before you buy stock in Booz Allen Hamilton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,525!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,107!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.