Why Bone Biologics Is Rising In Pre-market?

June 27, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics (BBLG) announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its NELL-1 protein. The patent application is directed to compositions of rhNELL-1 polypeptide and uses thereof for treating bone conditions.

"This patent application marks a major milestone in our mission to bring effective treatments to spine fusion patients," said Jeffrey Frelick, CEO of Bone Biologics.

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. It is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications.

Shares of Bone Biologics are up 104% in pre-market trade on Friday.

