April 12, 2025 — 09:24 pm EDT

Why the Bond Market Matters More Than Ever for U.S. Foreign Policy

Scott Bessent’s Bond Market Strategy: The U.S. Ten-Year, Foreign Policy & the New Monetary Order

Experts from the Bitcoin Policy Institute unpack why the 10-year Treasury yield is central to Donald Trump’s policy ambitions and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s economic strategy.

Featuring Bitcoin Policy Institute Executive Director Matthew Pines, Head of Policy Zack Shapiro and Growth Associate Zack Cohen.

They explore how bond market dynamics affect U.S. interest payments, trade policy, and the feasibility of industrial onshoring. As America confronts growing debt burdens and fiscal constraints, understanding the yield curve becomes critical for navigating the future of U.S. monetary policy and Bitcoin’s role within it.

From Episode #1 of The Bitcoin Policy Hour: “Wargaming the Mar-a-Lago Accord: Tariffs, Bitcoin and Stablecoins“.

