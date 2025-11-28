Why Is Boeing (BA) Down 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boeing (BA). Shares have lost about 6.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boeing due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for The Boeing Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Boeing's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



The Boeing Company incurred an adjusted loss of $7.47 per share in the third quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.68. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $10.44 per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported a GAAP loss of $7.14 per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $9.97 per share.



The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to improved operational performance and commercial delivery volume.

Revenues

Revenues amounted to $23.27 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.92 billion by 6.2%. The top line also surged 30.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $17.84 billion.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to revenue growth registered in all three of its major business segments.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $635.69 billion, up from $618.54 billion recorded at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment surged 49% year over year to $11.09 billion, driven by higher jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $5.35 billion, indicating a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported operating loss of $4.02 billion.



During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 160 commercial planes. The figure improved 38% year over year.



The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with more than 5,900 airplanes valued at $535 billion.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): The segment recorded revenues of $6.90 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25%. It generated an operating income of $0.11 billion against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $2.38 billion.



BDS recorded a backlog of $76 billion, 20% of which comprised orders from international clients.



Global Services: The segment recorded revenues of $5.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10%. This unit generated an operating income of $938 million, which improved 12% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited third-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $6.17 billion and short-term and other investments of $16.81 billion. At the end of 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.80 billion and short-term and other investments worth $12.48 billion.



Long-term debt amounted to $44.61 billion, down from $52.59 billion recorded at the end of 2024.



The company’s operating cash outflow in the first nine months of 2025 was $0.27 billion compared with $8.63 billion in the first nine months of 2024.



Free cash outflow totaled $2.25 billion in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $10.21 billion in the year-ago period.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -82.03% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Boeing has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Boeing has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Boeing belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Another stock from the same industry, Textron (TXT), has gained 4.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Textron reported revenues of $3.6 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.1%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares with $1.40 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Textron is expected to post earnings of $1.78 per share, indicating a change of +32.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Textron. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

