Why Is Boeing (BA) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boeing (BA). Shares have lost about 6.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boeing due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for The Boeing Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Boeing's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



The Boeing Company incurred an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported a GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 16 cents.

BA’s Total Revenues

Revenues amounted to $22.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.87 billion by 3.5%. The top line also surged 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.5 billion.

BA’s Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2026 totaled $694.7 billion, up from $521.3 billion recorded at the end of 2025.

BA’s Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment surged 13% year over year to $9.2 billion, driven by higher jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $563 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $537 million.



During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 143 commercial planes. The figure improved 10% year over year.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security (“BDS”): The segment recorded revenues of $7.6 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 21%. It generated an operating income of $233 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $155 million.



Global Services: The segment recorded revenues of $5.37 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6%. This unit generated an operating income of $971 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $943 million.

BA’s Financial Condition

Boeing exited first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $9.44 billion and short-term and other investments of $11.46 billion. At the end of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.92 billion and short-term and other investments worth $18.49 billion.



Long-term debt amounted to $44.35 billion, down from $45.64 billion recorded at the end of 2025.



The company’s net cash used by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $0.18 billion compared with $1.62 billion in the year-ago quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 22.89% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Boeing has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Boeing has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Boeing is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Over the past month, GE Aerospace (GE), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

GE reported revenues of $11.61 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +29%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares with $1.49 a year ago.

GE is expected to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.3%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for GE. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.