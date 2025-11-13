Why Bloomin' Brands Stock Continues to Nosedive

Key Points

Losses are adding up while margins shrink for the restaurant company.

Competitors are gaining ground.

All this is taking place in a difficult environment for restaurants.

10 stocks we like better than Bloomin' Brands ›

All sizzle and no steak.

That might be the most appropriate description for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock these days. Shares of the restaurant chain have been heading south all year. They're down 48% so far in 2025 -- and they've cratered 12% since Nov. 5.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The Tampa, Florida-based company owns the Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse brands. But Bloomin' shareholders are not dining well these days.

A turnaround strategy

On Nov. 6, the company released its third-quarter financial results, as well as a turnaround strategy focused on its flagship Outback Steakhouse chain. As part of that plan, management shuttered 21 restaurant locations -- most of them presumably Outback locations, which account for 678 of the company's 1,118 US-based restaurants -- and said another 22 restaurants across its portfolio will close within four years.

Bloomin' reported a loss of $0.54 a share in the quarter, much worse than its loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. Revenue, however, was up 2.1% to $929 million, slightly above Wall Street estimates of around $906 million.

Management's turnaround plan includes some $75 million of new investments in Outback restaurants over the next three years, $50 million of that in 2026. The plan entails menu improvements, better service, restaurant renovations, and simplified operations. To help fund the turnaround, the company said it has suspended its dividend.

Losing ground

Yet Outback Steakhouse continues to lose ground to competitors like LongHorn Steakhouse, owned by Darden Restaurants, and Texas Roadhouse. Darden posted a 5.5% increase in comparable location sales in its recent quarter, and Texas Roadhouse increased sales by 5.8%.

The poor Q3 Bloomin' performance was hardly a new experience for beleaguered shareholders. In the second quarter, the company saw revenues rise 0.3% year over year, but adjusted earnings fell from $0.51 to $0.33 per diluted share.

Worse, the company's restaurant-level operating margin shrank from 14% to 12% in the quarter, and management predicted a net loss of at least $0.10 a share for Q3. As we now know, that outlook was positively rosy compared to reality. The stock plunged 28% on Aug. 6, the day Bloomin's Q2 results were posted.

A tough environment

Casual dining chains like Outback are facing a more difficult environment at the moment, as Americans face cost increases elsewhere in their budgets and, as a result, are becoming much more discriminating in where and how they dine out. A few chains, including Texas Roadhouse, Applebee's, and Chili's, have benefited, while others -- including Outback and other Bloomin' brands -- are losing share.

All this means management's planned turnaround is unlikely to be fast or easy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloomin' Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloomin' Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloomin' Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool recommends Bloomin' Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.