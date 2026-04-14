Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Oracle plans to purchase up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom's fuel cell systems.

The cloud titan's warrant is appreciating rapidly.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) leaped on Tuesday after the fuel cell maker expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure partnership with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

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Energizing AI

Bloom will supply Oracle with an initial 1.2 gigawatts (GWs) of capacity. The energy supplier's fuel cells will help to power Oracle's cloud data centers in the U.S. Oracle plans to eventually purchase up to 2.8 GWs of Bloom's systems.

Bloom's solid oxide fuel cells deliver dependable, scalable electricity for its corporate clients. The power solutions provider's systems are well-suited for AI workloads. They can be deployed quickly, withstand rapid power fluctuations, and offer on-site power generation that reduces reliance on traditional grids.

"We are defining a shared vision for the future of energy and AI infrastructure, with Bloom advancing its position as the standard for onsite power," Bloom chief commercial officer Aman Joshi said.

Fast gains

Notably, Bloom issued a 6-month warrant to Oracle on April 9, granting the cloud computing giant the right to buy up to 3,531,073 shares of Bloom's stock at an exercise price of $113.28 per share.

With Bloom Energy's share price now trading at $219 following today's gains, Oracle is already up over $370 million on its investment.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.