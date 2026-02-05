Why Bloom Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

Bloom Energy reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results after the bell rang today.

Management provided optimistic 2026 guidance.

The company's strong financial performance makes it a compelling choice for those seeking fuel cell and hydrogen exposure.

Recovering from its 7.3% plunge during today's regular market hours, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is racing higher this evening. The fuel cell specialist reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results -- in addition to providing 2026 guidance -- after the bell rang this afternoon, and investors are over the moon.

As of 5:17 p.m., Bloom Energy stock is up 12.7% from its closing price of $136.60 during today's regular market session.

A second consecutive year of generating positive operating cash flow is in the books

Powering past analysts' expectations that it would report sales of $645.3 million, Bloom Energy reported Q4 2025 revenue of $777.7 million, a 35.9% year-over-year increase. The bottom line also featured something for investors to celebrate. While analysts had anticipated the company reporting adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30, Bloom Energy posted adjusted EPS of $0.45.

And it wasn't just the income statement that illustrated how the company excelled last quarter. In Q4 2025, Bloom Energy generated $418.1 million in operating cash flow. This contributed to the company reporting $113.9 million in cash flow from operating activities, a 23.8% year-over-year increase.

With its auspicious outlook for 2026, Bloom Energy is providing investors with even more to cheer about. Management projects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.33 to $1.48. For context, Bloom Energy reported revenue of $2.02 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.76.

Bloom Energy is blossoming into a clear fuel cell leader

While Bloom Energy isn't the only fuel cell specialist available to investors, the company's success in generating consistently positive profits and operating cash flows is impressive and distinguishes it from its peers. For those interested in fuel cell and hydrogen stock exposure, Bloom Energy's stellar performance makes it a clear choice.

