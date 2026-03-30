Why Bloom Energy Stock Sank on Monday

Key Points

Bloom Energy has appointed a new CFO.

One analyst sees risk in the hydrogen stock after its recent run-up.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) took a big hit on Monday, tanking 12% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

There's no company-specific news, but with investors pulling out of high-valuation growth stocks to seek safety from geopolitical turmoil, the sell-off in the hydrogen stock has intensified. One analyst sees further in Bloom Energy shares, especially after the stock's massive rally in one year -- it's still up nearly 480% in one year, as of this writing.

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Analyst cuts price target on Bloom Energy stock

Last Friday, analysts at Jefferies reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $102 per share to $97 per share, citing rising competition and expectations as potential risks, particularly given limited visibility beyond 2026. That price target represents over 25% downside from the stock's Friday closing price of $133.24 per share.

On March 26, Bloom Energy also announced the appointment of Simon Edwards as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13. Edwards previously served as Groq's CEO for a few months. In December 2025, Groq bagged a $20 billion licensing deal with chip giant, Nvidia. Edwards is a software veteran, so investors are perhaps wondering if he is a good fit for Bloom Energy.

The effects of these two developments spilled over to this week, sending Bloom Energy shares lower on Monday.

What should you do with Bloom Energy stock now?

Bloom Energy stock's dizzying rally has given investors a chance to book some profits off the table, but that doesn't necessarily alter the long-term investing thesis for the company.

Bloom Energy's solid-oxide fuel cell energy servers provide reliable, uninterrupted onsite power that data centers desperately need. The company has a solid customer base, has bagged some massive multi-billion deals, and ended 2025 with a backlog of $20 billion.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Jefferies Financial Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.