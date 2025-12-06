Why Bloom Energy Stock Sank 17.3% In November

Key Points

Bloom Energy has a fuel cell technology perfectly suited for the AI infrastructure space.

It just signed a massive partnership with Brookfield Asset Management.

The stock still looks pricey compared to its revenue potential.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) fell 17.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company behind an innovative fuel cell solution was riding high with the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but fell along with the rest of the sector last month. December has been a better month for Bloom Energy, with the share price recovering and getting back close to an all-time high.

Here's why Bloom Energy stock fell 17% in November.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Rising and falling with AI sentiment

Bloom Energy has developed a fuel cell technology that can directly turn fossil fuels like natural gas into electricity, bypassing the traditional energy grid. These fuel cells work perfectly for AI datacenters, which use a boatload of electricity and are running up on supply shortages with the normal utility grid. Bloom fuel cells allow these "AI factories" to directly source electricity onsite.

With demand for electricity growing like gangbusters, Bloom Energy's revenue has grown 129% cumulatively in the past five years, hitting $1.8 billion in the last twelve months. Last quarter saw a huge acceleration in growth, with sales up 57% year-over-year to $519 million. The company also signed a large partnership with Brookfield Asset Management worth $5 billion in the AI field.

So why did Bloom Energy stock fall last month? The stock is tied to the AI investing theme, and popular names in the theme like Nvidia and Palantir finally broke last month. When sentiment turns more pessimistic on AI infrastructure, Bloom Energy stock is going to fall. It is as simple as that.

Should you buy Bloom Energy stock?

In just a few short trading days in December, Bloom Energy shares have begun to recover and are nearing all-time highs.

The stock trades at a market cap of $28 billion as of this writing on December 6th, 2025, an expensive valuation compared to its trailing revenue of $1.8 billion. Bloom Energy also has slim gross margins under 30% and barely generates a bottom-line profit. With thin unit economics, the company is unlikely to achieve a bottom-line margin much above 10%, even when the business matures.

Despite its massive growth potential due to the AI trade and its Brookfield partnership, Bloom Energy stock looks overvalued compared to its trailing revenue and earnings potential. Avoid buying this stock even though it down from all-time highs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.