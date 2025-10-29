Why Bloom Energy Stock Is Powering Higher Today

Key Points

Bloom Energy reported strong year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter of 2025.

Analysts hiked their price targets after the company's strong quarterly performance.

The company remains a leading investment opportunity for those seeking fuel cell exposure.

From a surprisingly good financial report to a wave of analyst upgrades, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is shining bright on investors' radars today. Posting its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue, Bloom Energy, a leading fuel cell specialist, is seeing its stock touch 52-week highs.

As of 11:04 a.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy are up 22.8%.

Growing sales is just one feature of the company's strong quarter

Beating analysts' expectations that it'd report revenue of $428.1 million, Bloom Energy posted sales of $519 million for the third quarter 2025 -- a 57.1% year-over-year increase. Similarly, the company exceeded analysts' estimates at the bottom of the income statement. Whereas analysts had expected the company to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, Bloom Energy posted adjusted EPS of $0.15.

With respect to cash flow, Bloom Energy also demonstrated impressive growth. In Q3 2025, Bloom Energy reported $19.7 million in cash from operating activities, representing a notable turnaround from the -$69.5 million in operating cash flow that it reported during the same period last year.

The company's strong performance inspired several analysts to boost their price targets on Bloom Energy stock:

Morgan Stanley raised the price target to $155 from $85.

raised the price target to $155 from $85. Susquehanna raised the firm's price target on Bloom Energy to $157 from $105.

BMO Capital raised the firm's price target on Bloom Energy to $136 from $97.

Is it too late to buy Bloom Energy stock after its rise?

Unlike many of its fuel cell peers, Bloom Energy is reporting substantial revenue growth, and it's generating positive cash flow. At this point, investors seeking exposure to the fuel cell industry would be well-served to strongly consider the stock.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.